Texas Instruments Expands R&D Footprint in India

Texas Instruments (TI) has officially unveiled its new, state-of-the-art research and development center in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the company's 40-year journey in India.

Spanning 5,50,000 square feet, the innovative facility is designed to advance world-class chip designs with features like a collaborative workspace and an end-to-end reliability lab that supports various environmental testing capabilities. Inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and TI leaders, this center underscores TI's vision of driving semiconductor innovation and nurturing design talent in India.

This expansion underscores TI's commitment to pioneering breakthrough technologies in analogy and embedded processing, while enhancing India's role as a global semiconductor design hub. The move is celebrated as a testament to TI's consistent contribution to India's tech ecosystem over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)