Texas Instruments Expands R&D Footprint in India

Texas Instruments has inaugurated a cutting-edge R&D center in Bengaluru, celebrating its 40-year legacy in India. The 5,50,000-square-foot facility will focus on innovative chip design and bolster the semiconductor ecosystem in India. The move reinforces TI's commitment to India's growth as a tech hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Texas Instruments (TI) has officially unveiled its new, state-of-the-art research and development center in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the company's 40-year journey in India.

Spanning 5,50,000 square feet, the innovative facility is designed to advance world-class chip designs with features like a collaborative workspace and an end-to-end reliability lab that supports various environmental testing capabilities. Inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and TI leaders, this center underscores TI's vision of driving semiconductor innovation and nurturing design talent in India.

This expansion underscores TI's commitment to pioneering breakthrough technologies in analogy and embedded processing, while enhancing India's role as a global semiconductor design hub. The move is celebrated as a testament to TI's consistent contribution to India's tech ecosystem over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

