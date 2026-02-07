Left Menu

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Revolutionizing Chip Design and Talent Development

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 focuses on indigenous chip design, productisation, ecosystem partner attraction, and talent development, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. With a Rs 1,000 crore allocation for fiscal 2026-27, the mission aims to enhance India's role in global semiconductor innovation and create 85,000 semiconductor-trained professionals in a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:46 IST
  • India

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is set to transform the landscape of India's semiconductor industry with a focus on indigenous chip design and development, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The initiative aims to attract ecosystem partners while nurturing talent within the country to compete globally.

With a significant allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for fiscal 2026-27, the government is dedicated to establishing semiconductor manufacturing plants, targeting chip production as small as 2 nanometers. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of design companies and startups in driving deep tech innovations, aspiring for India to reach the heights of leading global firms like Qualcomm.

The mission targets creating a skilled workforce of 85,000 semiconductor-trained professionals over the next decade. So far, 67,000 trained engineers have emerged from 315 institutions equipped with essential chip design tools. This initiative aligns with India's rising influence in global semiconductor innovation, highlighted by Qualcomm's milestone 2nm chip development in India.

