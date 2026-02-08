Tech-Savvy Boycotts: Apps Empower Danish Shoppers Amid Greenland Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions over US President Donald Trump's aspiration to acquire Greenland, Danes have turned to technology for protest. The 'Made O'Meter' app, designed by Ian Rosenfeldt, is witnessing a surge in downloads as users aim to boycott American goods and choose European-made alternatives.

Rosenfeldt's innovation uses artificial intelligence to provide users with accurate product information, promoting European options. Launched amid a diplomatic discord, the app saw a rapid increase in downloads, reaffirming that consumer choices can signal discontent. However, the tangible impact on US-Danish relations remains debatable.

This movement has resonated beyond Denmark's borders, with users in Germany, Spain, and even Venezuela. Nevertheless, experts note the challenge lies in sustaining such digital boycotts. Behavioral economists argue that without coordinated efforts, these actions may fizzle out, marking a symbolic protest rather than sparking substantial change.

(With inputs from agencies.)