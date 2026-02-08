Left Menu

Anant Raj and Submer Partner to Drive AI Data Centre Revolution in India

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd partners with AI infrastructure provider Submer to develop AI-ready data centres in India. The collaboration aims to deploy high-density, energy-efficient computing platforms, utilizing Submer's liquid-cooling technology. This initiative supports India's AI sovereignty and nurtures a scalable, homegrown ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Raj Ltd has teamed up with Submer to establish AI-ready data centres in India, aiming to meet rising demand for high-density computing. This strategic collaboration, announced through a memorandum of understanding, introduces cutting-edge liquid-cooling technology and energy-efficient platforms.

The partnership seeks to enable rapid deployment of AI infrastructure across India, targeting both sovereign and enterprise markets. Anant Raj is shifting its focus from traditional services to innovative, utility-grade AI infrastructure at its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana.

Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj, emphasized that the collaboration will drive economic growth by delivering sustainable AI data centre solutions. Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer, lauded the merger of Submer's technology with Anant Raj's infrastructure capabilities, propelling India's digital transformation while minimizing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

