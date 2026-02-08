Anant Raj and Submer Partner to Drive AI Data Centre Revolution in India

Anant Raj Ltd has teamed up with Submer to establish AI-ready data centres in India, aiming to meet rising demand for high-density computing. This strategic collaboration, announced through a memorandum of understanding, introduces cutting-edge liquid-cooling technology and energy-efficient platforms.

The partnership seeks to enable rapid deployment of AI infrastructure across India, targeting both sovereign and enterprise markets. Anant Raj is shifting its focus from traditional services to innovative, utility-grade AI infrastructure at its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana.

Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj, emphasized that the collaboration will drive economic growth by delivering sustainable AI data centre solutions. Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer, lauded the merger of Submer's technology with Anant Raj's infrastructure capabilities, propelling India's digital transformation while minimizing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)