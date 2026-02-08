Left Menu

India's AI Strategy: Embracing Innovation Over Imitation

Sridhar Vembu, Zoho founder, suggests India focus on smaller, innovative AI models rather than competing with large, resource-intensive models of global giants, as the country's AI interest peaks with the upcoming India AI Impact Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened interest in artificial intelligence, Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has advised India against directly competing with the substantial Large Language Models (LLMs) dominating the AI sector. Instead, he advocates for investments in smaller, energy-efficient AI models, a strategy aligning with India's existing resource limitations.

Vembu's perspective coincides with the nation's upcoming India AI Impact Summit, an event of significant global interest. This strategy is backed by the recent Economic Survey, which emphasizes a bottom-up approach to AI development, considering India's restricted access to cutting-edge infrastructure and capital versus the hefty costs of development in LLMs.

As global tech giants grapple with high energy demands and costs, Vembu underscores India's potential in pioneering alternative AI approaches, urging for a strategic use of the nation's intellectual resources over capital-heavy emulation of global models. This approach reflects India's growing influence in the global AI discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

