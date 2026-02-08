Left Menu

From Pizza to Protein: How GLP-1s Are Changing America's Eating Habits

As GLP-1 medications gain popularity among Americans, eating habits are shifting towards healthier options, impacting food industry trends. Companies are adapting with smaller portions and protein-rich offerings. With these changes, the food sector anticipates a lasting impact from the appetite-suppressing drugs.

In a surprising shift at Marla Senzon's Super Bowl gatherings, the once-go-to pizza and Chinese take-out have been replaced by healthier options. This change is driven by the increasing use of GLP-1 appetite-suppressing medications, which are altering American eating habits.

Weight-loss drugs, now taken by 12% of Americans according to Bernstein analysts, are prompting food companies to focus on smaller portions and protein-rich meals. Major brands like PepsiCo and Good Times Restaurants are adapting to meet these new consumer demands.

Analysts suggest this trend is not just a fad, but a lasting change in the food industry. As GLP-1 users opt for healthier snacks, company leaders say the shift will continue, influencing everything from grocery baskets to restaurant menus in the U.S.

