Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

In a strategic move towards digital sovereignty, the AI-driven multilingual translation platform Bhashini has successfully transitioned its operations to Yotta Data Services' domestic sovereign AI cloud. This shift has resulted in a remarkable 40% improvement in performance and a cost reduction of up to 30%.

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services, emphasized that the migration was a comprehensive architectural transformation rather than a simple "lift and shift." By implementing high-performance GPU clusters with NVIDIA H100 processors and adopting a cloud-agnostic architecture, Yotta managed to enhance Bhashini's self-sufficiency and efficiency.

The same cloud framework is now being widely adopted across governmental platforms, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world applications, such as blocking over 1.5 crore spoof calls within 24 hours. Bhashini continues to handle an impressive 15 million translation requests daily, serving diverse sectors from healthcare to government services.

