Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

Bhashini, an AI-based multilingual translation platform, has migrated to Yotta Data Services' domestic AI cloud, boosting performance by 40% and cutting costs by up to 30%. The move supports digital sovereignty by ensuring AI workloads remain within national jurisdiction and enhances the platform's operational efficiency.

Updated: 09-02-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:50 IST
In a strategic move towards digital sovereignty, the AI-driven multilingual translation platform Bhashini has successfully transitioned its operations to Yotta Data Services' domestic sovereign AI cloud. This shift has resulted in a remarkable 40% improvement in performance and a cost reduction of up to 30%.

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services, emphasized that the migration was a comprehensive architectural transformation rather than a simple "lift and shift." By implementing high-performance GPU clusters with NVIDIA H100 processors and adopting a cloud-agnostic architecture, Yotta managed to enhance Bhashini's self-sufficiency and efficiency.

The same cloud framework is now being widely adopted across governmental platforms, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world applications, such as blocking over 1.5 crore spoof calls within 24 hours. Bhashini continues to handle an impressive 15 million translation requests daily, serving diverse sectors from healthcare to government services.

