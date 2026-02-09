BJP MP Sujeet Kumar Calls for India's Independent Space Force

In a compelling argument during the Rajya Sabha session, BJP MP Sujeet Kumar advocated for the establishment of an independent space force to safeguard India's strategic interests in outer space. Kumar highlighted that India's reliance on space for communication, navigation, and military operations necessitates a dedicated force.

He acknowledged the government's current efforts with the Defence Space Agency and the Defence Space Research Organisation but stressed these are only transitional steps. Kumar pointed out that global counterparts like China and the US have already established space forces, emphasizing India's need to maintain its strategic dominance in space.

Kumar called for the creation of a high-level committee to explore options for an independent space force and space warfare academy. He stressed the importance of specialized training, continuous situational awareness, and coordination with allies to protect India's space assets.