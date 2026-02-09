Neilsoft and RSP Architects Triumph at Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon

Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects Planners & Engineers claimed the top spot at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon, held in Singapore. The competition saw entries from leading firms in Singapore and Malaysia, with a jury that included Autodesk SEA's Managing Director Ivy Rayner, IFMA's President Frank Ngoh, and CBM Pte Ltd's Chief Technology Officer Derek Yoh.

The winning case was a concept for a new United World College (UWC) campus slated for completion by 2030, with RSP as the Lead Multi-disciplinary Consultant. Neilsoft contributed by translating the project's vision into a Digital Twin solution, aligning with the industry's shift towards proactive BIM and data analytics-driven asset management.

Neilsoft is committed to establishing a Digital Twin Practice by 2026 to meet the demands of large Indian projects. This move aims to position Indian firms at the cutting-edge of BIM and Digital Twin technology, using insights from their recent hackathon victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)