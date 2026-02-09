Neilsoft and RSP Architects Triumph at Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon
Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects Planners & Engineers secured first place at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon in Singapore. They impressed the jury with their Digital Twin solution for a new United World College campus. This success highlights their future-ready approach to technology and digital transformation in the AEC sector.
- Country:
- India
Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects Planners & Engineers claimed the top spot at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon, held in Singapore. The competition saw entries from leading firms in Singapore and Malaysia, with a jury that included Autodesk SEA's Managing Director Ivy Rayner, IFMA's President Frank Ngoh, and CBM Pte Ltd's Chief Technology Officer Derek Yoh.
The winning case was a concept for a new United World College (UWC) campus slated for completion by 2030, with RSP as the Lead Multi-disciplinary Consultant. Neilsoft contributed by translating the project's vision into a Digital Twin solution, aligning with the industry's shift towards proactive BIM and data analytics-driven asset management.
Neilsoft is committed to establishing a Digital Twin Practice by 2026 to meet the demands of large Indian projects. This move aims to position Indian firms at the cutting-edge of BIM and Digital Twin technology, using insights from their recent hackathon victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Neilsoft and RSP Triumph at Singapore's Tech Hackathon
China's Bold Aviation Display at Singapore Airshow: Southeast Asia's New Power Play
Piyush Gupta: A Visionary Leadership Transition in Singapore's Asset Management
Fraudulent Healthcare Startup CEO Faces Serious Charges in Singapore
Eaton Powers Up Aerospace Innovations at Singapore Airshow 2026