Tech Stocks Rally After AI-Driven Losses Amid Market Volatility

Tech stocks bounced back on Monday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted gains after last week's AI-driven selloff. Software companies recovered from significant losses amid investor concerns over AI's impact on competition and margins.

The Dow reached an intraday record, while small-cap stocks also saw increases. Despite the rally, apprehension remains about Big Tech's substantial AI spending, which totals $650 billion, potentially straining company returns.

As markets look ahead to Nvidia's awaited earnings, investors remain vigilant about economic indicators due this week. These events play a critical role in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions.

