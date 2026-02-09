Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rally After AI-Driven Losses Amid Market Volatility

Tech stocks recovered on Monday following an AI-triggered drop last week, with the S&P 500 Software Services index leading gains. While the Dow achieved a new milestone, investors scrutinized Big Tech's hefty AI investments. The market is awaiting Nvidia earnings and key economic data to determine future monetary policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tech stocks bounced back on Monday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted gains after last week's AI-driven selloff. Software companies recovered from significant losses amid investor concerns over AI's impact on competition and margins.

The Dow reached an intraday record, while small-cap stocks also saw increases. Despite the rally, apprehension remains about Big Tech's substantial AI spending, which totals $650 billion, potentially straining company returns.

As markets look ahead to Nvidia's awaited earnings, investors remain vigilant about economic indicators due this week. These events play a critical role in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

