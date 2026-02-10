Caffeine, AI, and Pharma Innovations: Today's Health Headlines

In recent health developments, a new study suggests that daily consumption of caffeinated coffee or tea may reduce the risk of dementia by 18%. The study, involving over 132,000 U.S. participants, highlights caffeine's potential protective effects on brain health.

Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical companies Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma announce profit gains, riding on strong North American sales and steady domestic demand, respectively. These financial results indicate the growing influence of Indian drugmakers in the global market.

In other news, AI's role in medical advice is under scrutiny, with a study in Nature Medicine questioning the effectiveness of AI compared to traditional methods. This comes amid growing integration of AI in healthcare, challenging experts to assess AI's true impact on patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)