Caffeine, AI, and Pharma Innovations: Today's Health Headlines

Recent health news highlights include caffeine's potential to stave off dementia, surprising profits for Indian drugmakers, doubts over AI's efficacy in medical advice, and major pharmaceutical deals. The EU sets consumption levels for CBD, while the USDA plans a facility to counter screwworm. Legal battles also emerge in the telehealth and pharma sectors.

Updated: 10-02-2026 02:37 IST
In recent health developments, a new study suggests that daily consumption of caffeinated coffee or tea may reduce the risk of dementia by 18%. The study, involving over 132,000 U.S. participants, highlights caffeine's potential protective effects on brain health.

Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical companies Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma announce profit gains, riding on strong North American sales and steady domestic demand, respectively. These financial results indicate the growing influence of Indian drugmakers in the global market.

In other news, AI's role in medical advice is under scrutiny, with a study in Nature Medicine questioning the effectiveness of AI compared to traditional methods. This comes amid growing integration of AI in healthcare, challenging experts to assess AI's true impact on patient outcomes.

