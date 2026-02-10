Ariane 64 Set for Stellar Debut: Europe's Heavy-Lift Rocket Revolution

In a state-of-the-art manufacturing hangar just outside Paris, workers meticulously assemble a giant silver engine destined for the Ariane 64 rocket, Europe's most powerful heavy-lift launcher yet. The novelty lies in its four-booster setup, designed to propel the rocket and its payload of 32 satellites into space.

On Thursday, the Ariane 64 is slated for its inaugural mission from the Kourou spaceport, taking on a critical role in Europe's space endeavors amidst fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX. Engineers at ArianeGroup's Vernon site ensure the components built across 13 European nations come together seamlessly for this launch.

The Ariane 64, standing tall at 62 meters, is expected to revolutionize Europe's independent access to space with its enhanced capabilities and cost-effective design. The rocket's successful deployment could bolster Europe's position in the global space race, emphasizing the continent's ambition to remain a pivotal player.