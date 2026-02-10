AI's Rising Tide: Pioneering Developments in Asia-Pacific

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seeing increased integration in products throughout the Asia-Pacific region, as engineers work tirelessly to advance its adoption while tackling operational and design challenges. This insight comes from Avnet's fifth annual Avnet Insights survey, which monitors global trends in AI integration across different industries.

In particular, China is at the forefront of large-scale AI deployment, with Japan focusing on reliability and longevity in product lifecycles. These regional specializations are collectively pushing forward the technological evolution in the area. The survey also highlights the surge in AI incorporation globally, with 56% of engineers now shipping AI-enhanced products, marking a 33% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, India is transitioning towards a product-driven innovation economy, drawing lessons from the global shift towards at-scale, commercial-first AI. Challenges remain, notably data quality and maintenance, but regional teams are investing in talent development to convert these complexities into a competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)