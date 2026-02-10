India's AI Surge: Pioneering, Yet Precarious

India has emerged as a formidable force in the global landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. According to the 'Zscaler ThreatLabz 2026 AI Security Report,' the country ranks second to the United States in AI and machine learning (ML) transactions.

The report's findings have been spotlighted just ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, set to attract high-profile tech leaders such as NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Despite this momentum, Zscaler signals critical security challenges, such as the rapid weaponization of autonomous AI systems or 'Agentic AI.'

Indian enterprises logged a whopping 82.3 billion AI/ML transactions between June and December 2025, accounting for 46.2% of all AI activity in the Asia-Pacific region. However, significant security gaps persist, with a worrying lack of governance over AI systems. Proponents stress the need for robust data protection and a zero-trust approach to defend against fast-evolving cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)