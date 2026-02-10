Left Menu

Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

Interior design startup Flipspaces is set to expand its workforce by hiring over 350 professionals in the next two months. The company is utilizing AI-enabled screening technologies to enhance recruitment efficiency, speed, and fairness while boosting leadership quality across the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:52 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its global presence, Flipspaces, an innovative interior design startup, has unveiled plans to recruit more than 350 new professionals in the coming two months. Leveraging advanced AI-enabled screening processes, the company aims to streamline recruitment by enhancing speed and minimizing bias.

Currently employing 450 individuals, Flipspaces anticipates boosting its workforce to 800, representing a significant scaling of operations. The initiative underscores the firm's commitment to integrating technology-led workflows within its recruitment strategy to foster data-supported hiring.

''Hiring ahead of scale allows us to enhance the quality of leadership, embed capabilities across the organization, and institutionalize execution,'' stated Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Flipspaces. This expansion is designed to solidify the company's leadership while ensuring an equitable and efficient recruitment process.

