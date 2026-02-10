Revolutionizing AI with Portable Supercomputing: Ridger and xFusion's Groundbreaking Collaboration

Ridger, a trailblazer in AI-Native storage, has joined forces with xFusion to offer businesses a groundbreaking portable AI infrastructure solution. Their recent certification signifies a breakthrough in bridging AI technology with portability, effectively solving the industry's 'last-mile' AI challenge.

This collaboration leverages the power of Ridger's MIMO storage and xFusion's FusionXpark™ platform, powered by the NVIDIA GB10 superchip. Their alliance delivers AI supercomputing to the desktop, enabling industries with strict data governance to harness AI without compromising on-site data security.

By eliminating the need for complex data center infrastructure, this development empowers various sectors, providing an elegant, efficient AI deployment unit that maximizes computational output and data sovereignty. The product is slated for release in February 2026, marking a significant step in the practical application of AI at the edge.