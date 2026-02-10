Left Menu

India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

India has amended its IT rules, requiring social media companies to remove unlawful content within three hours of notification. This poses a compliance challenge for tech giants like Meta, YouTube, and X. The new regulations, effective from February 20, have sparked controversy among digital rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:16 IST
India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, India's government announced a significant change to its IT regulations, requiring social media giants to remove unlawful content within a mere three hours of notification. This sharpens an earlier 36-hour deadline and could present a considerable compliance hurdle for platforms like Meta, YouTube, and X.

The modified rules come as an update to the 2021 IT guidelines, which were initially a point of contention between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and global tech firms. While a proposal to label AI-generated content more prominently was relaxed, the new rules, effective from February 20, will still enforce heightened content monitoring.

These changes are part of India's broader effort to control online speech, eliciting criticism from digital rights groups and sparking disputes with companies such as Elon Musk's X. The revisions add to a growing global mandate for social media platforms to enhance their content policing, in line with global demands for swifter takedowns and increased accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
2
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India
3
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Gro...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026