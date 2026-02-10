U.S. Retail Sales Stall: A Slow Start to the New Year

U.S. retail sales remained unchanged in December, marking a surprising pause that suggests a slowdown in economic growth as the new year begins. The report from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed no change in retail activity after November's 0.6% increase.

Economists had predicted different outcomes for December, given strong performances throughout the previous months. However, the data have yet to be adjusted for inflation, and factors like higher tariffs and a cooling labor market have played roles in consumer hesitation.

With the latest figures in hand, analysts might revise down their estimates for consumer spending and GDP growth in the fourth quarter. The government's release of the delayed fourth-quarter GDP report next week will offer more insights into the economy's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)