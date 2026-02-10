Left Menu

U.S. Retail Sales Stall: A Slow Start to the New Year

U.S. retail sales remained flat in December, surprising economists and indicating slower economic growth. Despite strong retail figures previously, consumer spending might be affected by the softening labor market and higher prices. This could impact GDP growth forecasts as the Census Bureau releases delayed economic data.

U.S. retail sales remained unchanged in December, marking a surprising pause that suggests a slowdown in economic growth as the new year begins. The report from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed no change in retail activity after November's 0.6% increase.

Economists had predicted different outcomes for December, given strong performances throughout the previous months. However, the data have yet to be adjusted for inflation, and factors like higher tariffs and a cooling labor market have played roles in consumer hesitation.

With the latest figures in hand, analysts might revise down their estimates for consumer spending and GDP growth in the fourth quarter. The government's release of the delayed fourth-quarter GDP report next week will offer more insights into the economy's trajectory.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

