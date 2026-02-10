Left Menu

Tech Stocks Unsteady as Economic Data Raises Concerns

U.S. stock indexes appeared set to open flat following a big rally in tech stocks amid mixed economic data. Retail sales were unchanged in December, suggesting slower economic growth. Investors are focused on upcoming economic reports and corporate earnings, impacting stock market movements and Federal Reserve policy expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:42 IST
Tech Stocks Unsteady as Economic Data Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes were poised for a lackluster opening Tuesday after a substantial rally in tech stocks the day before. The anticipated flat opening follows the release of retail sales data that remained unchanged for December, missing economists' expectations of a 0.4% increase, indicating a potential slowdown in consumer spending.

Investor focus is now on the nonfarm payrolls data and subsequent key inflation reports, which may sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policies. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett highlighted expectations of lower job gains, corresponding to slower labor force growth and improved productivity, while President Trump's Fed chair nominee waits for Senate approval.

Corporate earnings remain in the spotlight with Spotify's shares surging due to better-than-expected earnings forecasts, while Coca-Cola and S&P Global faced setbacks. Investors are watchful of Nvidia's upcoming results amid concerns over AI expenditure and potential market shifts, as seen in the recent downgrades within the tech sector by UBS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector

RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods S...

 India
2
Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

 Global
3
Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

 Bangladesh
4
Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026