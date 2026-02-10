Left Menu

UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

The UK Financial Conduct Authority is taking action against HTX for promoting crypto assets illegally in the UK. They're pushing for HTX apps removal and social media block, citing the firm's lack of transparency and cooperation. HTX's opaque structure is a major concern for authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:45 IST
UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has requested major tech companies to block access to the crypto exchange HTX in the UK due to its illegal promotion of crypto asset services. Alphabet's Google, Apple, and various social media platforms have been urged to remove HTX products and accounts targeting UK consumers.

The FCA filed a lawsuit against HTX in October, criticizing its obscure organizational setup and non-cooperation. HTX, which is on a warning list for unauthorized financial promotions, did not respond to comment requests. The exchange continues allowing existing UK users access to its platforms despite regulatory warnings.

Founded in 2013, HTX, previously known as Huobi, has Chinese crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun as a global adviser, although he is not involved in the lawsuit. This marks the first FCA action against a crypto firm for illegal promotions, highlighting ongoing global concerns over the cryptosphere's stability and investor safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector

RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods S...

 India
2
Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

 Global
3
Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

 Bangladesh
4
Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026