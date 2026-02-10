Left Menu

Goboult's Bold Leap: Smart Wearables to Triple Revenue by 2030

Goboult, a smart wearables manufacturer, aims for over three-fold revenue growth to Rs 3,000 crore by 2029-30, driven by premiumization, innovative product launches, and international expansion. The company plans significant growth through higher pricing, channel expansion, and leveraging new international trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:08 IST
Goboult, a pioneering name in smart wearables, is ambitiously targeting a three-fold increase in revenue to Rs 3,000 crore within the next four years. The company's co-founder, Varun Gupta, attributes this projected growth to the premiumization of products and a strategic push in exports.

Goboult recently re-launched itself with a new identity and unveiled the Mustang-led range of wearables. This premium product line is part of their larger strategy to elevate the average selling price with superior tech specifications and design sensibility.

Looking towards 2029-30, Goboult is setting its sights on market expansion. Plans include launching products in the US and Southeast Asian markets and capitalizing on the new India-European trade deal. By enhancing channel distribution and emphasizing direct-to-consumer approaches, the company aims for a 30% annual growth rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

