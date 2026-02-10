Left Menu

AI Disruption Looms Over Software Industry Loans

Morgan Stanley warns that the rise of artificial intelligence could disrupt the software industry, impacting the credit markets. With software constituting 16% of the U.S. loan market, concerns over AI advancements have triggered a slump in global software stocks. Risks are higher in loans rated 'B-' or lower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has warned that the potential disruption caused by artificial intelligence in the software industry is starting to affect credit markets. This is significant as software constitutes roughly 16%, or $235 billion, of the $1.5 trillion U.S. loan market.

Investor enthusiasm for AI has buoyed financial markets in recent months but was shaken last week with a decline in global software stocks, amid fears that rapidly advancing AI tools could disrupt the industry. Approximately 50% of software sector loans hold lower credit ratings, adding to the risk.

The brokerage highlighted that 20% of software loans are 'B' rated, 26% 'CCC' rated, and only 7% hold a higher 'BB' rating. Many of these loans are issued by private companies, thereby limiting the financial information available. Despite potential refinancing challenges, a near-term spike in defaults is unlikely according to Morgan Stanley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

