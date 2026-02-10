Left Menu

Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

The S&P 500 slipped due to declines in tech and communication sectors, despite gains from consumer discretionary stocks. Retail sales stagnated in December, affecting economic forecasts. Meanwhile, Datadog surged on strong results, while Spotify rose on promising earnings forecasts, countering declines in other major sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:46 IST
On Tuesday, key indices faced turbulence as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped, primarily impacted by technology and communication services. Retail sales figures, pivotal for economic forecasting, remained static in December, contrary to expectations of a rise, signaling slowing consumer spending and economic growth.

The communication services sector, notably influenced by Alphabet's 2.8% drop after a significant bond sale, pulled the S&P 500 down 1.3%. However, consumer discretionary stocks, led by Tesla and Marriott, provided some relief with an increase of 0.3%.

Despite challenges, advances in stocks such as Datadog, with a 13% jump, and a strong performance in Spotify shares up by 15%, showcased resilience. These movements came amidst expectations of steady interest rates until June and anticipated economic data releases, including nonfarm payrolls and inflation numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

