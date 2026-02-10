Telegram's Defiance Against State-Controlled Messaging

Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, reaffirmed the platform's unwavering dedication to safeguarding freedom of speech and user privacy on Tuesday. Durov's statement followed an announcement by Russia's state communications watchdog of impending restrictions on Telegram, citing unresolved violations.

Durov criticized the Russian authorities for attempting to limit access to Telegram, suspecting an effort to drive users toward a state-operated messaging service, possibly the MAX messenger. His remarks underscore the inviolability of citizen's freedoms.

Rejecting the notion that limiting freedom is a solution, Durov reiterated Telegram's commitment to standing firm on its principles, despite mounting pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)