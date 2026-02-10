Left Menu

Telegram's Defiance Against State-Controlled Messaging

Telegram founder Pavel Durov emphasizes the platform's commitment to preserving freedom of speech and user privacy amid increasing restrictions from Russian authorities. The government's measures appear aimed at steering users toward state-controlled alternatives, like MAX messenger. Durov remains resolute against any pressure compromising these principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:26 IST
Telegram's Defiance Against State-Controlled Messaging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, reaffirmed the platform's unwavering dedication to safeguarding freedom of speech and user privacy on Tuesday. Durov's statement followed an announcement by Russia's state communications watchdog of impending restrictions on Telegram, citing unresolved violations.

Durov criticized the Russian authorities for attempting to limit access to Telegram, suspecting an effort to drive users toward a state-operated messaging service, possibly the MAX messenger. His remarks underscore the inviolability of citizen's freedoms.

Rejecting the notion that limiting freedom is a solution, Durov reiterated Telegram's commitment to standing firm on its principles, despite mounting pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
2
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global
3
Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

 India
4
Sahibzada Farhan Leads Pakistan to Victory Over the U.S. in T20 World Cup

Sahibzada Farhan Leads Pakistan to Victory Over the U.S. in T20 World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026