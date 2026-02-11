Left Menu

Takaichi's Triumph: Fiscal Policy Shapes Yen Resurgence

The yen maintained solid gains following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory, which provided her the political capital to drive fiscally sound policies. The Australian dollar also surged past $0.71 for the first time in years. All eyes are now on U.S. non-farm payrolls for economic indicators.

Updated: 11-02-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:26 IST
The yen secured significant gains on Wednesday, buoyed by investor confidence after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's sweeping election win. Her victory positions her well to implement fiscally responsible measures, suggesting stability for the Japanese currency. Meanwhile, the Aussie's rise past $0.71 marks a three-year high, signaling optimism in the region.

The Japanese government bonds benefited from Takaichi's electoral success, with foreign investments into equities boosting yen demand. According to Vishnu Varathan from Mizuho, Takaichi's clear fiscal plans provide the certainty needed for steady growth. In contrast, the dollar faltered amid anticipation of U.S. economic data, reflecting global shifts in monetary confidence.

In related financial movements, Australia's dollar broke benchmarks amid inflation control efforts by the central bank. The RBA's recent rate hikes highlight a proactive stance against inflation, echoed across market predictions. U.S. payroll data remains pivotal, with forecasted shifts likely impacting the Federal Reserve's policy decisions moving forward.

