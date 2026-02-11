Kremlin's Crackdown on Telegram: Compliance Clash
The Kremlin has insisted that the Telegram messenger app must adhere to Russian law, warning that the state communications regulator is compelled to act if compliance is not achieved. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed these concerns following Roskomnadzor's recent statement on imposing further restrictions due to unresolved violations.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin issued a statement on Wednesday emphasizing the necessity for the Telegram messenger app to comply with Russian law. They highlighted that the state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is required to take action if Telegram does not address their requests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made these remarks a day after Roskomnadzor announced impending further restrictions on Telegram. The platform faces these limitations due to its failure to correct past violations as pointed out by Russian authorities.
This development underscores the ongoing tensions between the Russian government and Telegram, as the app continues to navigate regulatory challenges within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oil Politics: US Restrictions Challenge Russian Influence in Venezuela
Russia Seeks Clarity on U.S. Restrictions in Venezuelan Oil Sector
Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry
IndiGo Overcomes Winter Turbulence: Ensures Compliance with New Flight Duty Norms
India Cuts 47,000+ Compliances as DPIIT Accelerates Ease of Doing Business Reforms