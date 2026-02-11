Left Menu

AI Disruption Sends UK Midcap Stocks Tumbling; Elliott's Stake in LSEG Sparks Interest

UK midcap stocks declined as concerns over AI disruption hit wealth managers, with shares of Aberdeen Group, Quilter, IG Group, and AJ Bell falling between 2.4% and 6%. Meanwhile, LSEG's shares rose after activist investor Elliott Management reportedly acquired a stake. The FTSE 250 dipped 0.5%, while the FTSE 100 rose 0.7% due to miners and banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK midcap stocks experienced a decline on Wednesday, largely driven by apprehensions regarding artificial intelligence potentially disrupting the wealth management sector. Notably, shares of prominent firms such as Aberdeen Group, Quilter, IG Group, and AJ Bell fell between 2.4% to 6%.

Meanwhile, the London Stock Exchange Group saw a 2% rise in shares following reports that activist investor Elliott Management had accumulated a stake, engaging with the group to enhance its operations. In contrast, the FTSE 250 dipped 0.5%, closing at its highest level in four years on Tuesday.

The more prominent FTSE 100 managed a 0.7% gain, thanks to the upward momentum from miners and banks. In other developments, Barratt Redrow's shares fell 5.5% after reporting a notable 13.6% decline in first half adjusted pre-tax profit due to industry demand challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

