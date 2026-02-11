Airtel's AI-Powered Solution Battles OTP Fraud

Airtel has unveiled a new initiative aimed at tackling the growing issue of OTP-related banking fraud. Called 'Fraud Alert,' this AI-powered system offers real-time protection to customers by identifying potential scams during calls requiring banking-transaction OTPs.

The service works by detecting when a potentially risky OTP is requested during an incoming call, subsequently issuing a warning to the customer about the possible fraud risk. This enables users to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of the transaction, effectively putting a stop to the exploitation by fraudsters.

According to Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of Airtel India, the introduction of this solution addresses the persistent security challenges posed by criminal tactics aimed at compromising OTP-based security measures. Airtel has also implemented several other tech-driven security features, which continue to enhance digital safety and reduce fraud cases.

