Airtel's AI-Powered Solution Battles OTP Fraud
Airtel has launched Fraud Alert, an AI-driven system designed to combat OTP-related bank frauds. It provides real-time alerts to customers about suspicious calls involving banking-transaction-OTPs. This initiative is part of Airtel's broader effort to enhance customer protection against digital fraud through advanced technology and proactive security measures.
Airtel has unveiled a new initiative aimed at tackling the growing issue of OTP-related banking fraud. Called 'Fraud Alert,' this AI-powered system offers real-time protection to customers by identifying potential scams during calls requiring banking-transaction OTPs.
The service works by detecting when a potentially risky OTP is requested during an incoming call, subsequently issuing a warning to the customer about the possible fraud risk. This enables users to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of the transaction, effectively putting a stop to the exploitation by fraudsters.
According to Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of Airtel India, the introduction of this solution addresses the persistent security challenges posed by criminal tactics aimed at compromising OTP-based security measures. Airtel has also implemented several other tech-driven security features, which continue to enhance digital safety and reduce fraud cases.
