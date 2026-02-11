Zhipu AI Unveils GLM-5 Model Amid Intensifying Competition in China's AI Landscape

Zhipu AI has released its newest AI model, GLM-5, joining a slew of domestic competitors unveiling advanced technology as the race in China's AI sector heats up before the Lunar New Year.

This open-source model comes with improved coding skills and the capacity for long-term agent tasks, reportedly matching Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.5 in coding benchmarks and even outperforming Google's Gemini 3 Pro in some aspects. Developed using local chips, including Huawei's Ascend, the model emphasizes Beijing's drive for self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing as the U.S. implements stricter controls on semiconductor exports.

Chinese tech firms, eager to capitalize on the AI boom, continue to release new models. Alongside Zhipu, companies like MiniMax and ByteDance have introduced their latest offerings, signaling fierce competition within the sector. Zhipu, recognized as one of China's leading AI startups, recently went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reflecting investor confidence in its potential amidst this technological surge.

