Left Menu

Government Clarifies AI Content Guidelines Amid Tightened Social Media Rules

The government has clarified that AI-generated educational content, editing, and technical adjustments won't be labeled as synthetically generated. However, unlawful synthetic content must be clearly labeled under new IT rules, set to take effect in February 2026, to counter AI misuse on social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:38 IST
Government Clarifies AI Content Guidelines Amid Tightened Social Media Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has issued a clarification about the creation of educational content using artificial intelligence, noting that such material doesn't need to be labeled as synthetically generated. This comes amid heightened regulations on social media platforms like YouTube, aiming to curb the spread of unlawful synthetic content.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT released an FAQ detailing the amendments, specifying that AI-assisted educational materials, file size reductions, and presentations won't qualify as synthetically generated content. However, the creation of misleading or entirely fabricated documents using AI will still require clear labeling.

Under the amended IT rules effective February 2026, content considered illegal by law must be swiftly removed. Authorities highlighted a rise in deepfakes and misleading videos, prompting these stronger accountability measures for social media platforms and AI tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as US pushes for nuclear deal with Tehran, reports AP.

Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as ...

 Global
2
Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

 Global
3
Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix accountability

Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix acc...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Ukraine to boost Kyiv air defence ahead of possible new Russian attacks

UPDATE 1-Ukraine to boost Kyiv air defence ahead of possible new Russian att...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026