Government Clarifies AI Content Guidelines Amid Tightened Social Media Rules
The government has clarified that AI-generated educational content, editing, and technical adjustments won't be labeled as synthetically generated. However, unlawful synthetic content must be clearly labeled under new IT rules, set to take effect in February 2026, to counter AI misuse on social media platforms.
- Country:
- India
The government has issued a clarification about the creation of educational content using artificial intelligence, noting that such material doesn't need to be labeled as synthetically generated. This comes amid heightened regulations on social media platforms like YouTube, aiming to curb the spread of unlawful synthetic content.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT released an FAQ detailing the amendments, specifying that AI-assisted educational materials, file size reductions, and presentations won't qualify as synthetically generated content. However, the creation of misleading or entirely fabricated documents using AI will still require clear labeling.
Under the amended IT rules effective February 2026, content considered illegal by law must be swiftly removed. Authorities highlighted a rise in deepfakes and misleading videos, prompting these stronger accountability measures for social media platforms and AI tools.
(With inputs from agencies.)