Government Clarifies AI Content Guidelines Amid Tightened Social Media Rules

The government has issued a clarification about the creation of educational content using artificial intelligence, noting that such material doesn't need to be labeled as synthetically generated. This comes amid heightened regulations on social media platforms like YouTube, aiming to curb the spread of unlawful synthetic content.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT released an FAQ detailing the amendments, specifying that AI-assisted educational materials, file size reductions, and presentations won't qualify as synthetically generated content. However, the creation of misleading or entirely fabricated documents using AI will still require clear labeling.

Under the amended IT rules effective February 2026, content considered illegal by law must be swiftly removed. Authorities highlighted a rise in deepfakes and misleading videos, prompting these stronger accountability measures for social media platforms and AI tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)