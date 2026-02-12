Chinese AI startup Zhipu hikes prices for coding plan as demand rises
12-02-2026
Chinese artificial intelligence startup Zhipu on Thursday said it was raising prices for subscriptions to its GLM coding plan to accommodate a rapid increase in users tapping its AI models for coding support.
The hike of at least 30%, effective immediately, does not apply to existing subscribers, Zhipu said in a statement on its WeChat account.
