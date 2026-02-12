Chinese AI startup Zhipu hikes prices for coding plan as demand rises

​Chinese ‌artificial intelligence startup Zhipu ​on Thursday ‌said it was raising prices for subscriptions to ‌its GLM coding ‌plan to accommodate a rapid increase in ⁠users ​tapping ⁠its AI models for ⁠coding support.

The hike of at ​least 30%, effective ⁠immediately, does not apply to ⁠existing ​subscribers, Zhipu said in ⁠a statement on its WeChat ⁠account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)