Crink Secures Rs 1.8 Crore Pre-Seed Funding to Scale Its AI Driven Human Wellbeing Platform

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 11: Crink, a Kochi-based wellbeing startup, has successfully raised ₹1.8 crore in pre-seed funding to provide continuous, practical wellbeing solutions for busy working professionals and families through its unique Human + AI model. Founded by Rustum Usman, Mariyam and Sruthi, Crink received its initial funding from the Kerala Startup Mission, followed by funding from Microsoft in the technology sector, and supported by The Step Up Ventures. Over the years, Crink has served over 15,000+ clients, addressing the growing need for accessible mental well-being through a blend of AI-driven daily guidance and licensed human therapists. ''Crink was born from the real-life challenges of balancing work, family, and personal well-being. With our Human + AI model, we aim to make professional and personal well-being practical, continuous, and outcome-driven for working professionals and families,'' said Mariyam, Co-founder of Crink. ''By combining real-time AI guidance with licensed therapists, we provide support when people need it most, helping them manage stress, build emotional resilience, and create healthier dynamics at home and at work.'' Crink's hybrid model allows AI to provide real-time emotional support, identify stress patterns, and deliver timely guidance, while therapists focus on deeper interventions and targeted care. The platform supports professionals across four key areas: self, work, parenting, and relationships. This approach ensures faster emotional awareness, better decision-making, and healthier family and professional dynamics. The funding will enable Crink to scale its hybrid AI-human model, expand its therapist network, and enhance AI capabilities, aiming to become the go-to wellbeing platform for mid-to-senior professionals in India and globally over the next 2–3 years. About Crink Crink is a Kochi-based wellbeing startup dedicated to supporting working professionals and families with continuous, outcome-driven wellbeing solutions. By integrating AI coaching with licensed human therapists, Crink helps users build balance, resilience, and emotional strength in their personal and professional lives. For more information, please visit: https://www.crink.app/

