Portugal approves restrictions on social media access for children

Portugal's parliament ​on Thursday approved a bill, ​on its first ‌reading, ​requiring explicit parental consent for children aged 13 to 16 to access social ‌media, in one of the first concrete legislative moves in Europe to impose such restrictions. Authors of the draft ‌legislation from the ruling Social Democratic Party argue it ‌is needed to protect children from cyberbullying, harmful content and predatory individuals.

A system known as Digital Mobile Key will be ⁠used ​by parents to ⁠give consent, also helping to enforce the existing ban for children ⁠under the age of 13 to access digital social ​media, video- and image-sharing platforms, or online betting sites. The ⁠bill can still be modified before the final vote.

France's ⁠lower ​house last month backed legislation to ban children under 15 from social media amid growing concerns ⁠about online bullying and mental health risks. Australia's world-first ban for ⁠under-16s ⁠on social media platforms including Facebook , Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube came into force in ‌December.

