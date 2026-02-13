Left Menu

Cross-Border Payment Revolution: India-Malaysia QR Integration

NPCI International Payments Ltd partners with Payments Network Malaysia to enable QR-based cross-border merchant payments between India and Malaysia. The phased rollout will first benefit Indian travelers in Malaysia and later Malaysians in India. This integration enhances payment options for tourists in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:17 IST
Cross-Border Payment Revolution: India-Malaysia QR Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) has entered into a collaborative agreement with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) to advance QR-based merchant payments between India and Malaysia. This strategic deal marks a milestone in cross-border payment solutions, facilitating an easier transaction process for travelers between the two countries.

According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the integration will commence in phases. Initially, Indian tourists visiting Malaysia can use their UPI apps to conduct seamless transactions at numerous DuitNow QR acceptance touchpoints across diverse sectors. Following this, Malaysians traveling to India will similarly be able to use their DuitNow apps to scan UPI QR codes and make payments.

This initiative promises to unlock million of merchant locations for UPI and DuitNow app users in both territories, including restaurants, retail outlets, and tourist spots. The collaboration between NIPL and PayNet signifies a critical enhancement in cross-border payment capabilities, fostering secure, efficient, and seamless transactions for all.

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026