AI Revolution: Balancing Efficiency with Human Accountability

The rapid strides of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping productivity and work dynamics, experts at the AI Impact Summit 2026 have highlighted, while also cautioning about the possible erosion of human accountability.

Srijay Ghosh from Temasek emphasized AI's potential to increase workforce value and productivity by up to 30 percent, but warned against diminishing human oversight amidst rising machine-led decisions. Ghosh stated— 'We must maintain accountability even as we pursue greater productivity and higher value creation.'

While Bhuvan Lodha of Mahindra & Mahindra focused on AI eliminating job drudgery and boosting individual efficiency, he pointed out the education system's lag in adapting to AI advancements. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Manish Agarwal expressed both optimism and concern about AI's rapid changes. Industry leaders concurred that AI-driven transformations offer vast opportunities, though accountability and workforce readiness are imperative for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)