Left Menu

AI Revolution: Balancing Efficiency with Human Accountability

The rapid advancement of AI is enhancing productivity but raises concerns about human accountability and educational system gaps. Experts at the AI Impact Summit 2026 stressed the need to balance technological benefits with oversight to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 18:54 IST
AI Revolution: Balancing Efficiency with Human Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rapid strides of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping productivity and work dynamics, experts at the AI Impact Summit 2026 have highlighted, while also cautioning about the possible erosion of human accountability.

Srijay Ghosh from Temasek emphasized AI's potential to increase workforce value and productivity by up to 30 percent, but warned against diminishing human oversight amidst rising machine-led decisions. Ghosh stated— 'We must maintain accountability even as we pursue greater productivity and higher value creation.'

While Bhuvan Lodha of Mahindra & Mahindra focused on AI eliminating job drudgery and boosting individual efficiency, he pointed out the education system's lag in adapting to AI advancements. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Manish Agarwal expressed both optimism and concern about AI's rapid changes. Industry leaders concurred that AI-driven transformations offer vast opportunities, though accountability and workforce readiness are imperative for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
3
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026