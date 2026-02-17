India's AI Healthcare Revolution: Nurturing Innovation with Integrity
India's Union Health Minister launched two digital-health initiatives at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aiming to advance AI in healthcare. These initiatives focus on ethical AI deployment, data privacy, and creating a robust digital-health ecosystem. The efforts align with India's Digital Health Mission and emphasize collaboration and public trust.
In a bold move to transform healthcare through technology, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced the launch of two pioneering digital-health initiatives at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The initiatives, SAHI and BODH, aim to advance the ethical and evidence-based deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) across India's healthcare system.
Nadda highlighted the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the Digital India programme's role since 2015 in establishing a strong digital infrastructure for healthcare. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, launched in 2020, further strengthened this foundation, enabling interoperable systems that respect citizen data privacy and security.
Emphasizing the importance of collaboration and trust, Nadda described SAHI and BODH as frameworks for the responsible use of AI. These initiatives ensure that innovation thrives while prioritizing public interest, paving the way for AI's transformative role in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and clinical practices across India.
