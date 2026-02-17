India's AI Boom Attracts Record Venture Capital Investments

In a significant boost to India's burgeoning tech ecosystem, venture capitalists have pledged USD 17 billion to local start-ups, Union Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Vaishnaw highlighted the event's stature as the largest AI summit globally, attracting substantial investment commitments. He noted that the investments, valued at USD 200 billion for infrastructure and USD 17 billion earmarked for startups, underscore the growing bullish sentiment among investors towards India.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasad, also attended the event where Vaishnaw confirmed the ambitious scale of foreign investments expected to unfold over the next year or two.

(With inputs from agencies.)