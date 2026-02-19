Aurator: Revolutionizing Confidence in English Speaking

Bangalore, Karnataka, India - Myintellify Technologies India Pvt Ltd, based in Bengaluru, has introduced Aurator, an innovative app designed to boost confidence in English speaking. This AI-powered speaking coach aims to eliminate hesitation during interviews, group discussions, and meetings by providing real-time feedback on users' speaking abilities.

Aurator breaks away from traditional teaching methods, focusing on consistent speaking practice rather than grammar rules and vocabulary lists. By engaging users in fun activities like Word Antakshari and daily challenges, the app encourages a few minutes of speaking practice daily, transforming it into a habit rather than a high-pressure event.

Founded by Jyotendra Thokchom, a native of Imphal, Manipur, Aurator seeks to make communication practice accessible and democratize confidence-building. The app underscores the importance of communication in securing educational and career advancements, particularly for students and professionals in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)