Rootle.ai Launches India’s First “Institutional Memory Voice AI” Platform to Address Enterprise Knowledge Loss

Ahmedabad, India | [23rd February 2026] - Rootle.ai, an Ahmedabad-based Voice AI startup, today announced the launch of what it describes as India's first Institutional Memory Voice AI platform for customer journeys. The system is designed to reduce enterprise knowledge loss resulting from high employee turnover in customer-facing roles. Across high-growth sectors in India, annual attrition in sales and customer support teams is often estimated at 30–40%. While organizations closely monitor recruitment and training costs, the operational impact of lost customer knowledge - including prior conversation history, sentiment context, commitments made, and follow-up nuances - frequently remains unmeasured. Industry estimates suggest that Indian enterprises may lose up to 37% of institutional knowledge annually due to workforce churn. Rootle.ai aims to address this structural gap through a persistent AI-driven memory layer embedded within customer interactions. From Human-Dependent Memory to Persistent AI Memory Traditional customer journey management often relies on individual employees retaining contextual understanding of client relationships. When employees exit, continuity may be disrupted. Rootle.ai's platform captures, structures, and continuously learns from every voice interaction - spanning lead qualification, onboarding, support resolution, and renewals. According to the company, this creates: • Continuous customer context preservation • Structured interaction intelligence • Institutional memory independent of individual employees ''India is a high-growth, high-mobility talent market,'' said Vikram Patel, CEO of Rootle.ai. ''Companies scale fast. Teams change fast. But customer context should not disappear when people do. We are building infrastructure that preserves institutional memory at the core of customer experience.'' Building Institutional Continuity Across the Customer Lifecycle While many AI tools focus on automation or manpower reduction, Rootle.ai positions its solution as an intelligence and continuity layer across the entire customer lifecycle, including: • Lead qualification and nurturing • Follow-up conversations • Customer support interactions • Escalation handling • Renewals and retention workflows By centralizing and structuring voice interaction data, enterprises may benefit from: • Consistent customer communication • Reduced onboarding time for new hires • Faster response cycles • Lower operational inefficiencies • Improved continuity in customer relationships In sectors where customer acquisition costs are rising, maintaining engagement continuity can have direct revenue implications. Addressing India's Structural CX Challenge India's expanding startup and enterprise ecosystem has accelerated the scaling of sales and support teams. However, sustained attrition can lead to recurring knowledge resets and operational gaps. Rootle.ai believes institutional memory infrastructure will become increasingly relevant as AI adoption deepens across industries. ''As AI adoption accelerates, automation alone will not define winners,'' Patel added. ''The real advantage will belong to companies that can compound knowledge instead of repeatedly rebuilding it. Institutional memory is emerging as a foundational layer for enterprise customer experience.'' About Rootle.ai Founded in Ahmedabad, Rootle.ai is a Voice AI platform focused on strengthening and automating customer journeys for Indian enterprises. The company is building an Institutional Memory Voice AI system aimed at ensuring continuity, consistency, and scalability in customer engagement. Website: www.rootle.ai

