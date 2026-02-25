Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 with AI Innovations
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 series, introducing advanced AI features and display technology. Manufactured in India, it aims to simplify tasks with proactive AI. The series includes the S26 Ultra with unique cooling and privacy display. Samsung is targeting the super-premium smartphone segment.
Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, on Wednesday introduced its flagship Galaxy S26 series smartphone. This marks the company's third AI-focused phone, promising users a highly intuitive and proactive AI experience.
Manufactured in Noida, India, the S26 series encompasses Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models, all developed with significant input from Samsung's Bengaluru R&D centre, the largest outside Korea. These models aim to streamline daily smartphone tasks, utilizing Galaxy AI features for enhanced user convenience.
The S26 Ultra introduces a cutting-edge 'Privacy Display', engineered to provide unique visibility control, alongside advanced cooling and AI specifications. As Samsung seeks to cement its position in the super-premium market, the innovation-packed S26 begins retailing from USD 999, challenging rivals like Apple in the competitive Indian landscape.