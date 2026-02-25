Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 with AI Innovations

Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, on Wednesday introduced its flagship Galaxy S26 series smartphone. This marks the company's third AI-focused phone, promising users a highly intuitive and proactive AI experience.

Manufactured in Noida, India, the S26 series encompasses Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models, all developed with significant input from Samsung's Bengaluru R&D centre, the largest outside Korea. These models aim to streamline daily smartphone tasks, utilizing Galaxy AI features for enhanced user convenience.

The S26 Ultra introduces a cutting-edge 'Privacy Display', engineered to provide unique visibility control, alongside advanced cooling and AI specifications. As Samsung seeks to cement its position in the super-premium market, the innovation-packed S26 begins retailing from USD 999, challenging rivals like Apple in the competitive Indian landscape.