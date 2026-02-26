Left Menu

Pentagon's AI Insights: Analyzing Defense Contractors' Dependence on Anthropic

The Pentagon is engaging with defense contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin to evaluate their dependence on AI lab Anthropic. As the Pentagon considers naming Anthropic a 'supply chain risk,' ongoing talks with the company's CEO focus on military usage restrictions and future collaborations.

The Pentagon is actively reaching out to key defense contractors, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, to gauge their dependence on services provided by AI lab Anthropic. This assessment comes as the Pentagon evaluates the firm's potential risks to the supply chain, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

Anthropic, however, maintains its stance against relaxing usage restrictions for military purposes, sparking ongoing discussions with the U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The AI firm's future dealings with the Pentagon remain a point of negotiation.

While Lockheed Martin confirmed the Pentagon's contact regarding the assessment, Boeing declined to comment on the issue. The Pentagon did not provide additional remarks, leading to anticipation surrounding the potential supply chain risk designation.

