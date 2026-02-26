European Markets Soar Amid Strong Corporate Earnings and AI Developments
Europe's STOXX 600 index reached a record high due to positive corporate earnings and the outlook for AI, driven by tech companies like Schneider and Nvidia. Key movers included Indra in the defense sector and Nvidia in technology. The London Stock Exchange and French utility Engie also reported significant developments.
On Thursday, Europe's STOXX 600 index surged to a record high, boosted by better-than-expected corporate earnings and a promising outlook for artificial intelligence developments. Major contributors to the index's performance included Schneider Electric and Indra, as investors showed optimism over technology advancements spearheaded by chip-maker Nvidia.
The defense sector impressed with a 1.2% gain, led by Spanish company Indra, which saw an 18% increase following an impressive order backlog and anticipated growth through 2025. Meanwhile, Nvidia's forecast of first-quarter revenue exceeding market expectations prompted a modest rise in its U.S. premarket shares.
Amidst this, the London Stock Exchange announced a share buyback plan, and French utility Engie's strategic acquisition of UK Power Networks marked substantial developments in the market. Despite some underperformance by companies like Syensqo and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, the overall outlook remained positive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- corporate earnings
- STOXX 600
- Schneider
- Indra
- Nvidia
- AI
- London Stock Exchange
- Engie
- technology
ALSO READ
CBI Raids Anil Ambani's Residence Amid New Allegations
AI's Dual Edge: Boon for Productivity, Threat to Equality
Aakash Chopra Urges India to Play Aggressively in Crucial T20 Clash Against Zimbabwe
AI, Digitalization, & Sustainability: Redefining India's Manufacturing Future
France Rebuts Russian Allegations over Nuclear Weapon Claims