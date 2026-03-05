Iran Crisis Threatens South Korea's Chip Industry and AI Data Center Plans

The ongoing Iranian crisis poses a significant threat to South Korea's chip industry, with potential repercussions on plans by major tech companies to establish AI data centers across the Middle East. These concerns were highlighted by ruling party lawmaker Kim Young-bae during a meeting with executives, including those from Samsung Electronics, on Thursday.

Kim emphasized that the crisis could heavily impact the steady demand for chips, crucial for AI developments. The industry fears that regional instability may result in supply chain disruptions for essential chip-making materials like helium sourced from the Middle East.

The discussions underscore the broader implications of geopolitical tensions, particularly how they could adversely affect the technology sector's infrastructural developments and material supplies crucial for semiconductor production.

(With inputs from agencies.)