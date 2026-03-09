Russian Hackers Target Signal and WhatsApp in Global Cyber Espionage
Russian-backed hackers launched a global campaign to access Signal and WhatsApp accounts of officials, military personnel, and journalists. Using phishing tactics, they persuade users to give security codes, gaining access to sensitive data. Dutch intelligence agencies warned of potential breaches and advised against using these apps for classified information.
In a concerning development, Russian-backed hackers have initiated a widespread cyber campaign targeting Signal and WhatsApp accounts. Officials, military personnel, and journalists are among those in the crosshairs, as per a warning issued by Dutch intelligence agencies.
The hackers employ elaborate phishing tactics, persuading users to reveal crucial security verification and pin codes. This allows them unauthorized access to both personal accounts and group chats. Sensitive data is feared to be compromised, the General Dutch Intelligence Agency and the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service revealed.
Despite the end-to-end encryption offered by these apps, the agencies advise against using them for transmitting classified information. WhatsApp urged users to keep their six-digit codes confidential, while Signal reassured that its systems remain uncompromised but noted the sophistication of the attack.
