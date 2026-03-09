Russian Hackers Target Signal and WhatsApp in Global Cyber Espionage

In a concerning development, Russian-backed hackers have initiated a widespread cyber campaign targeting Signal and WhatsApp accounts. Officials, military personnel, and journalists are among those in the crosshairs, as per a warning issued by Dutch intelligence agencies.

The hackers employ elaborate phishing tactics, persuading users to reveal crucial security verification and pin codes. This allows them unauthorized access to both personal accounts and group chats. Sensitive data is feared to be compromised, the General Dutch Intelligence Agency and the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service revealed.

Despite the end-to-end encryption offered by these apps, the agencies advise against using them for transmitting classified information. WhatsApp urged users to keep their six-digit codes confidential, while Signal reassured that its systems remain uncompromised but noted the sophistication of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)