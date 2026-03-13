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Reliance Digital Launches 'Take The First Bite' Campaign for New Apple Devices

Reliance Digital has launched Apple's latest devices, including the iPhone 17e and updated MacBook models, through its 'Take The First Bite' campaign. The devices come with attractive cashback offers and exchange bonuses, aiming to entice customers to experience Apple's new innovations at Reliance Digital stores or online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:59 IST
Reliance Digital Launches 'Take The First Bite' Campaign for New Apple Devices
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Digital, India's top consumer electronics retailer, is introducing Apple's latest range of products through its expansive store network and online platform.

The new iPhone 17e is priced starting at ₹64,900, with EMIs available from ₹3,606 per month, and offers instant cashback options for select bank cardholders.

The product lineup also includes the MacBook series with advanced specifications and attractive financial incentives, aiming to capture the interest of both tech enthusiasts and professionals via the 'Take The First Bite' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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