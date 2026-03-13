Mohali: India's Emerging Tech Haven
Punjab is planning to set up a dedicated startup hub in Mohali, inspired by South Korea's Pangyo Techno Valley, to transform the city into a Silicon Valley-like environment. The initiative aims to boost innovation, provide competitive energy rates, and attract top talent while promoting international trade and investment.
In a significant move for the state's economic landscape, Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora announced on Friday the development of a dedicated startup hub in Mohali. This ambitious project, modelled on South Korea's Pangyo Techno Valley, aims to transform Mohali into a veritable Silicon Valley, under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Speaking at the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, Minister Arora highlighted Mohali's evolution from a satellite town to a global tech destination. The hub is to be set up at Kalkat Bhavan and will focus on innovation. In a game-changing power reform, IT companies in Mohali will now benefit from industrial power rates, the lowest in the country, further enhancing the city's appeal as a tech hub.
The summit featured major investment announcements, including a Rs 1,407 crore commitment from UK-based 3 Associates. This, alongside strategic partnerships under the India-UK CETA, emphasizes Punjab's role as a leader in digital and knowledge economies. The state is also looking to collaborate with Japan on sectors like clean energy and automotive technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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