Mohali: India's Emerging Tech Haven

In a significant move for the state's economic landscape, Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora announced on Friday the development of a dedicated startup hub in Mohali. This ambitious project, modelled on South Korea's Pangyo Techno Valley, aims to transform Mohali into a veritable Silicon Valley, under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking at the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, Minister Arora highlighted Mohali's evolution from a satellite town to a global tech destination. The hub is to be set up at Kalkat Bhavan and will focus on innovation. In a game-changing power reform, IT companies in Mohali will now benefit from industrial power rates, the lowest in the country, further enhancing the city's appeal as a tech hub.

The summit featured major investment announcements, including a Rs 1,407 crore commitment from UK-based 3 Associates. This, alongside strategic partnerships under the India-UK CETA, emphasizes Punjab's role as a leader in digital and knowledge economies. The state is also looking to collaborate with Japan on sectors like clean energy and automotive technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)