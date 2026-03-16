Macron Urges Iran to Cease Regional Attacks
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to immediately halt Iran’s direct and proxy attacks in the region, particularly in Lebanon and Iraq. Macron emphasized the importance of regional peace in a statement shared on social media platform X on Sunday.
French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stern demand to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging him to bring an immediate halt to Iran's hostile activities in the region. These activities include direct attacks and those conducted through proxies, particularly in Lebanon and Iraq.
Macron's plea came as tensions continue to rise in the Middle Eastern region, where conflicts involving Iran have had significant repercussions. The French leader expressed his concerns in a statement released via the social media platform X.
This development underscores the growing international pressure on Iran to cease actions that threaten regional stability, emphasizing the essential need for diplomatic resolutions to ongoing conflicts.
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