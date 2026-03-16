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Sushui Tech Unveils Revolutionary Fuel Cell Innovations at Smart Energy Week 2026

Sushui Tech introduces groundbreaking innovations at Smart Energy Week 2026 in Tokyo. Showcasing its new Fuel Cell Cloud Service, the company also highlights the 200W DMFC generator for edge AI applications and a 50W portable unit for disaster response, emphasizing adaptability and integration with Japanese fuel standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:41 IST
Sushui Tech Unveils Revolutionary Fuel Cell Innovations at Smart Energy Week 2026
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sushui Tech, a frontrunner in methanol fuel cell technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Smart Energy Week 2026 in Tokyo.

Unveiling their Fuel Cell Cloud Service, Sushui Tech will demonstrate systems including the 200W DMFC generator for edge AI and a 50W portable model for disaster responses, highlighting its adaptability to Japan's fuel products.

The company's cloud technology provides real-time insights and customization options for their fuel cells, ensuring efficient energy management. Sushui Tech welcomes attendees to discuss these advancements at Booth W14-71.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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