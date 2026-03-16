LTM and IIT Kharagpur Join Forces for AI Skill Revolution
LTM has teamed up with IIT Kharagpur to create AI training programs for employees, aiming to enhance skills in AI and related fields. This partnership seeks to combine industry and academic expertise to ensure continuous upskilling and meet the dynamic demands of the technology landscape.
- Country:
- India
LTM has announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, aimed at designing comprehensive training programs to enhance its workforce's proficiency in Artificial Intelligence and related technologies. The initiative underscores the fusion of LTM's industrial acumen with IIT Kharagpur's academic excellence.
In an effort to drive continuous upskilling, the collaboration will focus on systematic employee development through targeted AI learning programs, hands-on workshops, and shared research endeavors. This alliance intends to equip the workforce to tackle evolving industry and client needs effectively.
The partnership follows a recent rebranding effort by LTM, formerly known as LTIMindtree, highlighting its evolution and preparedness for growth within the digital era.
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