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Telecom Giants Battle for Subscriber Growth in January

In January, Bharti Airtel added 44.06 lakh wireless subscribers, surpassing Reliance Jio's gain of 24.37 lakh new users. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 4.11 lakh users. Jio led the broadband market with a 49% share, while Airtel held 34.13%, according to Trai's data release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:09 IST
Telecom Giants Battle for Subscriber Growth in January
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In a competitive start to the year, Bharti Airtel emerged prominently by adding 44.06 lakh wireless subscribers in January, marking significant growth for the telecom giant. In contrast, Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, welcomed 24.37 lakh new mobile customers, Trai's latest data reveals.

This subscriber surge brought Airtel's total user base to 46.77 crore, a notable rise from its December 2025 count of 46.33 crore. Jio's total, meanwhile, climbed to a towering 49.14 crore users. While these gains portray a vibrant telecom sector, Vodafone Idea struggled, shedding 4.11 lakh users to settle at 19.9 crore.

The broadband landscape also saw changes, with Jio maintaining a commanding 49% market share, followed by Airtel at 34.13% and Vodafone Idea capturing 12.89 crore users. With overall broadband subscribers increasing to 1,052.72 million, the competition amongst telecom titans continues to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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